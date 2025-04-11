Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 Results 2025 Releasing Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to declare the results for the Manabadi AP Intermediate first-year and second-year exams on April 12, 2025. The results will be available on the official website - resultsbie.ap.gov.in - at 11am. Students will need their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, to access their scorecards.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Where To Check

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, posted on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) that the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students will be available from 11 am on April 12, 2025.

Students can check their results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number: 9552300009.

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps To Check Results

Visit the AP board's official website - bieap-gov.org

On the homepage, select the 'AP IPE Results 2025' tab

Choose either the First-Year or Second-Year result link

A login window will open

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then click submit

Your AP Inter scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

How To Check AP Inter Results On NDTV

The results will also be available on the NDTV Education Portal

Visit the NDTV Education portal, ndtv.com/education/results

Find the Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025 tab

Select either 'Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 Exam Results 2025' or 'Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025'

Enter your roll number and other required details

Once the correct information is entered, your Class 11 or 12 result will be displayed on the screen

How To Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 via WhatsApp

Send a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number: 9552300009

You will receive your result (division, scorecards, marks) on WhatsApp

AP Inter Exam 2025



The first-year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 and the second-year exams between March 3 and March 20.

