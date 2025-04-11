Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 Results 2025 Releasing Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to declare the results for the Manabadi AP Intermediate first-year and second-year exams on April 12, 2025. The results will be available on the official website - resultsbie.ap.gov.in - at 11am. Students will need their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, to access their scorecards.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Where To Check
Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, posted on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) that the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students will be available from 11 am on April 12, 2025.
Students can check their results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number: 9552300009.
AP Inter Result 2025: Steps To Check Results
- Visit the AP board's official website - bieap-gov.org
- On the homepage, select the 'AP IPE Results 2025' tab
- Choose either the First-Year or Second-Year result link
- A login window will open
- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then click submit
- Your AP Inter scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
How To Check AP Inter Results On NDTV
The results will also be available on the NDTV Education Portal
- Visit the NDTV Education portal, ndtv.com/education/results
- Find the Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025 tab
- Select either 'Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 Exam Results 2025' or 'Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025'
- Enter your roll number and other required details
- Once the correct information is entered, your Class 11 or 12 result will be displayed on the screen
How To Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 via WhatsApp
Send a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number: 9552300009
You will receive your result (division, scorecards, marks) on WhatsApp
AP Inter Exam 2025
The first-year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 and the second-year exams between March 3 and March 20.