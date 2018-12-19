'How To Check 10th Result 2018' Among Top Searches This Year

The trend this year started a day after CBSE results were declared.

According to the 2018 Google search trends, 'how to check 10th result 2018' is among the top searches of the year. Not surprising, given the number of students, anxious parents and even curious neighbours logging on to track the results. The searches for the results trend within few days after the board exams are over with people looking for 'class 10 result', 'cbse result', 'cbse 10th result'. Central boards and state boards with higher enrolments, obviously, are searched more.

An upsurge is seen in between May 27 to June 2. The trend this year started a day after CBSE results were declared. There was another, smaller spike in the searches in the last week of June when results for the Bihar Board exams were released.

The results are declared on apps, online subscription, the board website, result portals, and the searches rise with the number of mediums. Using an app for retrieving the result is not the same as logging on to a website.

With the huge volume of searches on board exam results, many spam links also get activated. Links which try to trick users into revealing personal information are not easily identified. So students prefer to go for original links. Boards also issue advisories, which is another reason for the searches.

Last year, 'CBSE results' was among the top searches.