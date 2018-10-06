CBSE Releases Tentative List Of Subjects For February, March Board Exams

CBSE released the list of probable exams to be conducted in the latter half of February

CBSE has decided to conduct all Skill Education (Vocational) subjects in the later half of February along with few other academic subjects which are being opted by small number of students. This decision from Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE comes after Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University and CBSE to ensure that the result of CBSE including results of reevaluation "are taken into account from the commencing academic year, whilst determining the cut-off date for admission of colleges of the University of Delhi". The Board, however, is yet to release the detailed date sheet for the annul examinations scheduled in 2019.

According to this, the Board has yesterday released the list of probable subjects which are scheduled to be held on February and March 2019.

The list of probable subjects can be found here:

The list of probable subjects of which examinations are proposed to be conducted in the latter half of February, 2019 is placed at Annexure I (Class 10) and Annexure II (Class 12). Similarly, the list of academic subjects of which examinations are proposed to be conducted in the month of March/April, 2019 is placed at Annexure III (Class 10) and Annexure IV (Class 12).

"As the list of candidates (LOC), i.e., the examination forms have not yet been filled, therefore, after receiving the complete data of examinees, who would be appearing in Class X and in Class XII examination in 2019, the subject list of February and March/April month will be finalized and communicated looking into the combination of subjects opted by the students," said a statement from the Board.

Recently, the board has introduced some changes in the English (Core) exam pattern that will render the question paper different from those of previous years. The change has been introduced based on feedback received from the various stakeholders and subsequent deliberation in the meetings of Committee of Courses of the Board and subject experts.

In another development yesterday, Punjab Education Minister O.P. Soni said the state schools would have curriculum on CBSE pattern. At a meeting with officers of the Education Department and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Soni directed school education authorities to form a committee to prepare the syllabus in this regard.

