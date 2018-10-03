CBSE Classes 9, 11 Registration Begins @ Cbse.nic.in

Registration for regular students of Class 9 and Class 11 has started by CBSE

Registration for regular students of Class 9 and Class 11 has started by CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, the largest school board in India in terms of geographical spread. The registration link is available on the official website of the Board, www.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has asked all affiliated schools to register themselves before proceeding for online registration of their students. It also asked the schools to use the 'Affiliation Number' as user ID already available with them.

According to the Board, newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for obtaining password after which schools are advised to change the password for future use and keep it confidential to avoid misuse.

In the event of any difficulty, CBSE, which is an exam conducting body and affiliates schools for the purpose of conducting secondary and senior secondary examinations, also said concerned Regional Office may be contacted as per jurisdiction/contact details given in the Annexure released by the Board.

The Board has provided a field to provide Aadhaar details of the students which, according to the CBSE, "will result in accuracy of the students' details." However, the students who are not in possession of Aadhaar number may enter the Passport number, Ration card number, Bank account number or any other Government valid identity, said the Board.

The Supreme Court on last week ruled that Aadhaar is no longer mandatory for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), University Grants Commission (UGC) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

The court also declared that there was no need to produce the 12-digit unique identification number for school admissions.

In respect of foreign nationals, Passport Number can be provided. If passport number is not available, Social Security Number/ID Number issued by that foreign country may be mentioned, said a guideline released by the Board.

As per the CBSE examination bye-laws, school shall ensure that the student, while seeking admission in a class, satisfies the requirement of age limit (minimum and maximum) as determined by the State/ U.T. Government and applicable to the place where the School is located.

