CBSE Date Sheet 2018 Soon, 10 Important Things You Should Know On Dates, Papers

The Board will release both the Class 10 and Class 12 time table this week

Highlights The Board will release both Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates this week The exams will be held in March 2019, but slightly earlier than last year The detailed date sheets will be released on CBSE official website

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, is expected to release the Classes 10 and 12 date sheets soon on the official website of the Board. According to reports, the Board time table for both all India secondary and senior secondary examinations will be released on or before October 5, 2018 and exams for the Core subjects will he held on March next year. The Board, which has 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 25 foreign countries affiliated with it, conducted the annual Board exams on the months of March and April last year. The exams were mired in controversy last year after the cases of paper leak reported in various parts of North India.

CBSE, in a press statement recently confirmed that the examinations for all the Core academic subjects will continue to be held in the month of March in pursuance of a court order which has, according to the Board, directed Delhi University and CBSE to ensure from the commencing academic year, that the results of annual examinations conducted by CBSE, including results of re-evaluation, "are taken into account whilst determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the University of Delhi".

CBSE Date Sheet 2018 Soon, 10 Important Things Students Should Know

CBSE date sheets will be available on the official website the Board, cbse.nic.in

1. The Board will release both the Class 10 time table and Class 12 time table this week.

2. The Class 10 and Class 12 Core subjects' annual examinations will be held on March.

3. According to CBSE, there will be a slight advancement of the Board examinations this year. CBSE has claimed that this 'slight advancement' of date sheet of the board will facilitate slightly earlier declaration of both - the main results and the re-evaluation results - as compared to earlier years.

4. This change in date sheet has also been recommended by the 7 member High Powered Committee which was constituted to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exam and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology. The government's move came after it decided to conduct re-exam for Class 12 economics paper on April 25, 2018, amid huge anger over the question papers being leaked.

5. The committee has been asked to revisit all aspects related to the security checks built into the system for ensuring that the Question papers reach the examinees without tampering and also to examine and assess all areas of potential weakness in the present system of transporting question papers from the printing presses to the examinees.

6. The Board has decided to hold exams for Skill Education (Vocational) and related subjects in second half of month of February, 2019. 40 Skill Education (Vocational) subjects are taught in Class 12 and while 15 such subjects are in Class 10.

7. CBSE offers a basket of over 240 subjects to its examinees of Class 10 and Class 12. In class 12th, the only compulsory subject is language, while in class 10th the compulsory subjects are Languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

8. More than 25 lakh students are expected to register for both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations this year.

9. Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual examinations were held from March 5 to April 27. CBSE released the Class 10 annual exam results 2018 on May 29 while the Class 12 results were announced three days earlier, on May 26.

10. The CBSE Class 10 date sheet and Class 12 date sheet will be made available on the official website of the Board, cbse.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News