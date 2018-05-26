CBSE Declares Class 12 Results, 83.01 Per Cent Pass; Meghna Srivastava All India Topper

CBSE 12th Result: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 results on the official results website. The CBSE Class 12 students may access their annual examination results from the websites; cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. 83.01 per cent passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks. Apart from the websites, the results can be accessed from apps like Umang and SMS organizer. The CBSE results can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in.
Highlights
- Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, UP is all India topper
- 83.01 per cent students qualified for higher education
- This year, CBSE Class 12 passing percentage increased by 1 %.
Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: (On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient) pic.twitter.com/po4Kx4lk43- Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 26, 2018
The CBSE is yet to announce Class 10 exam results. According to reports, the Class 10 results are expected next week.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 12 results from the official website:
Step 1- Visit the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the CBSE 12th results link
Step 3- On next page enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth
Step 4- Submit the details and check your results
The Post-Result CBSE counselling began today and it will continue till June 9, from 8 am to 10 pm on all days, said a statement from the board.
"For the 21th consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class X and XII results," said the board statement.
The CBSE counselling is an outreach programme which is designed keeping the heterogeneity of student's population and geographical spread CBSE Tele counselling is offered free A cost and voluntarily by trained counsellors and Principals from within CBSE affiliated schools located in India and outside India.
69 expert volunteers including Principals, trained counsellors and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for Tele-Counselling.
