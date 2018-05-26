CBSE Class 12 Results 2018: 12th Results To Be Published Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in; Live Updates

CBSE will release the Class 12 results or All India Higher Secondary examination results on the official results websites today @ cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

Education | | Updated: May 26, 2018 08:19 IST
CBSE 12th Results 2018: CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 12 results or All India Higher Secondary examination results on the official results websites today. According to the Board officials, the CBSE Class 12 results are expected to out by May 26, afternoon. The Board has made several modes available to access the results, which include results websites, app and results through online search results pages, exclusively with Google Search. The CBSE Board had conducted the 12th Class exams in India and abroad from March 5 to April 27. The results will be announced on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 results are expected next week.

11,86,306 candidates have registered for for Class 12 in the CBSE examinations this year.
 

CBSE Class 12 Results 2018: Live Updates

 
CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 @ Cbseresults.nic.in and Cbse.nic.in

May 25, 2018 7:40 am: To know know more about details about where to check your CBSE 12th results, Click here

May 25, 2018 7:30 am: After the results are declared the board will start post results counselling soon.

May 25, 2018 7:30 am: CBSE Class 12 results will be released soon. Check for more updates here.
All the best from NDTV Education Team
 

CBSE

