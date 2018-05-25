CBSE Post-Result Counselling 26 May Onwards Students can contact the CBSE post-result counselling team through a Centralized Access System by dialing toll free number 1800118004.

CBSE Post-Result Counselling Dates Announced New Delhi: Days after counselling students for beating exam stress,



Days after counselling students for beating exam stress, CBSE is all set to begin post result counselling. CBSE 12th result will be announced tomorrow. The post-result counselling will begin at 8 am tomorrow. The 15 day long counselling program will be open till 10 pm everyday till June 9, 2018. CBSE's annual outreach programme witnesses a good response from students and parents, as well. In this programme, the Board helps students to overcome common psychological problems related to class 10 and 12 board exam results.The tele-counselling team comprises of 69 expert volunteers: Principals, trained counsellors, special educators and psychologist. Out of these, 20 experts are located in Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.Students can contact the CBSE post-result counselling team through a Centralized Access System by dialing toll free number 1800118004.In addition to this, the Board has also released techniques to cope with result related anxiety on its official website cbse.nic.in.The Board had provided counselling to students in February-April 2018.'As per official statistics, the helpline received nearly three times more calls from boys than from girls from February 1 to May 16. The board provided counselling to a total of 3,467 callers this year of which only 74 were career-related calls. Of the calls received from students, 1,523 were from class 10 while 1,431 were from class 12. 140 students from other classes also called the helpline,' reported Hindustan Times. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter