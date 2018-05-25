CBSE 12th Result 2018: Here's Where You Can Check CBSE will announce the 12th result tomorrow.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE 12th Result 2018: List Of Websites To Check Results New Delhi: will be released tomorrow. For more than 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam this year, less than 24 hours is left to check the scores. With this confirmation, the Board has brought an end to the speculations that had been bothering students since more than a month. Students are eagerly waiting for their results: re-exams, question paper leak reports, had already put them in a fix. The Board will announce the



Official Result Portal

12th result will be available online at the Board's examination portal cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on results.nic.in. Likewise, the Board's official website cbse.nic.in, will redirect the result link to the result portal. Online mark statement uploaded by the Board, will be available to the students by logging into the portal by giving roll number and date of birth. Candidates should note that more than 11 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their results and the websites are likely to crash. In such cases, they should be ready with their admit cards in hand, so that the login credentials are entered correctly at one go.



www.google.com

Students who are online immediately after the result declaration, need not go to any of the official websites mentioned above. With the recent collaboration between the Board and



www.bing.com

Like last year,



SMS Organizer

After hosting the results on Bing, Microsoft has again stepped in to help CBSE students access their results in a convenient way.



Click here for more Education News



CBSE class 12th result will be released tomorrow. For more than 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam this year, less than 24 hours is left to check the scores. With this confirmation, the Board has brought an end to the speculations that had been bothering students since more than a month. Students are eagerly waiting for their results: re-exams, question paper leak reports, had already put them in a fix. The Board will announce the 12th result tomorrow in the later half of the day, said a Board official. CBSE 12th result will be available online at the Board's examination portal cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on results.nic.in. Likewise, the Board's official website cbse.nic.in, will redirect the result link to the result portal. Online mark statement uploaded by the Board, will be available to the students by logging into the portal by giving roll number and date of birth. Candidates should note that more than 11 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their results and the websites are likely to crash. In such cases, they should be ready with their admit cards in hand, so that the login credentials are entered correctly at one go.Students who are online immediately after the result declaration, need not go to any of the official websites mentioned above. With the recent collaboration between the Board and Google , the result will be hosted at www.google.com for a shorter duration. Students, then, have to enter their exam details directly on the search page and check their result. Students should note that, the result box will appear above the Google News Boxes and even above the official website of CBSE.Like last year, Microsoft Bing will host the CBSE board exam results. The result will be available in the a similar pattern as it will be in Google home page. Students shall have to enter their roll number and date of birth details to access the result. Bing result box will be available on the search page.After hosting the results on Bing, Microsoft has again stepped in to help CBSE students access their results in a convenient way. SMS Organizer has been launched by the Microsoft in order to help those who do not have proper internet connection. Moreover this app will also help students to get their results on time; as it happens many times that the website slows down immediately after declaring the result. The app is available on Google Play Store. Click here for registration process. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter