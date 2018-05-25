Microsoft Partners With CBSE To Provide 10th, 12th Results Offline Last year, it had collaborated with the Board to display the result on bing.com. This year, the results can be accessed offline on the SMS Organizer.

The app has a pre-registration option, where students have to fill important details like roll number, school code and date of birth. 'On result day, watch out for the notification for your result and click to see your score card! You don't have to do anything since you've already pre-registered with SMS Organizer,' reads the statement from Microsoft.



On JEE (Main) result day, CBSE announced its collaboration with Google. Minutes after which the JEE main result appeared on the search page at google.com. "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform," Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, said in a statement. The Google enabled result feature will be live for a shorter duration. However this will save time as students won't have to wait for individual result portals to load completely, which is on other hand a bigger issue as websites often crash after the declaration of the result.



