CBSE Confirms Class 12th Result Date; Important Points For Students

CBSE Class 12th results for academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on May 26. — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2018



Bringing an end to the speculations, CBSE class 12th result date has been confirmed. More updates are awaited from the Board. As expected earlier, the Board has announced the date a day before. The results will be available on the CBSE examination result portal cbseresults.nic.in. It can also be accessed at results.nic.in. In addition to this, Microsoft SMS Organizer will also provide the results. Microsoft's app will be helpful for those students who do not have a good internet connection. After registering on the app, students will receive their results on their smartphone, without going online. This offline feature is also useful as the website often crashes due to multiple logins.This year, Google will host the CBSE 12th result on its search page. Instead of waiting for the website to load, which often slows down immediately after the results are declared, students can directly log on to the search page of Google at www.google.com and check their result. Students should note that this feature will be available on the home page for a shorter duration.As goes the general rule: for the CBSE 12th result , students need to log in to the portal using their roll number and date of birth. Admit cards should be kept in hand. Immediately after checking the result, students should go through the important entries made. 'Neither NIC nor CBSE is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees,' reads the disclaimer on the result portal.