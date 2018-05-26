CBSE Class 12 Result Anytime Soon; What's Next? CBSE class 12 annual exam result expected anytime soon.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the class 12 annual exam result today. The Board, in an official statement, confirmed the result date yesterday in the evening. Since then, online searches for CBSE 12th result 2018 have crossed over millions. Students and equally anxious parents are waiting eagerly for the results. Class 12 exam results are the gateway to higher education. These scores will be a major deciding factor when students start applying for undergraduate and integrated postgraduate courses.The first important thing that bothers students, after the results, is getting a seat in a college: a good college, most precisely. Admission to various undergraduate and integrated postgraduate courses is done partly/ fully on the basis of class 12 results. Many State Universities keep their online registration date extended till CBSE results are out. Therefore, students need not worry about the last date. They can start applying to colleges immediately after the results are declared. Answer keys and results of major competitive exams are on the way. Alongside the board exams, entrance exams of AIIMS, JIPMER, NEET, JEE Main was conducted.Re-verification process will begin after the results are declared. Last year, for class 12 results, the Board had begun the 'Verification and Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book(s)' from June 1. 'There will be no re-evaluation of any evaluated answer. However, if any answer has not been evaluated, the same would be reported by candidate to respective Regional Offices of CBSE not later than seven days of receipt of photocopy of answer book,' read the official statement from the Board.