CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow This year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the search page of Google at google.com.

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. New Delhi: The results for CBSE Class 12 examinations will be declared tomorrow. The announcement was made on Twitter by Anil Swarup, secretary, Education Ministry.



The CBSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on April 13 with the Physical Education exam. The date line, however, was extended up to April 27 because of Bharat Bandh and the board's decision to cancel the exam due to reports from some parts of the country about the leak of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 maths paper.

CBSE Class 12 economics paper was re-scheduled to April 25 after the paper leak.



11.86 lakh students had registered for Class 12 or all India senior secondary level exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.



CBSE board results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.



This year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the search page of Google at google.com.



The search engine giant has partnered with the CBSE to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable on search.



Instead of going to the official result hosting websites, students can now check their result directly on the search page using keywords like 'CBSE results', 'CBSE class 10 results', 'CBSE class 12 results'.





The results for CBSE Class 12 examinations will be declared tomorrow. The announcement was made on Twitter by Anil Swarup, secretary, Education Ministry.The CBSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on April 13 with the Physical Education exam. The date line, however, was extended up to April 27 because of Bharat Bandh and the board's decision to cancel the exam due to reports from some parts of the country about the leak of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 maths paper.CBSE Class 12 economics paper was re-scheduled to April 25 after the paper leak.11.86 lakh students had registered for Class 12 or all India senior secondary level exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.CBSE board results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.This year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the search page of Google at google.com. The search engine giant has partnered with the CBSE to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable on search.Instead of going to the official result hosting websites, students can now check their result directly on the search page using keywords like 'CBSE results', 'CBSE class 10 results', 'CBSE class 12 results'. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter