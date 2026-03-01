CBSE Debunks Fake Notice On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Cancellation In Middle Eastern Region

CBSE Board Exams Fake Notice: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has debunked a fake rumour, which claimed that the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the Middle East region are cancelled. The board confirmed that the circular is not authentic and said an official update will be issued shortly.

The board examinations are currently being conducted at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12 across India and in 26 countries abroad, covering over 43 lakh students.

The fake notice had claimed that certain board exams were being cancelled due to extraordinary global circumstances and prevailing war conditions in some countries. It also mentioned the cancellation of language papers until February 28 and the Class 10 Social Science (SST) examination scheduled for March 7, 2026. Students are advised to note that this information is false.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), CBSE issued an important alert stating that the notice is fake and that an official update will follow.

Important Alert!!

This is a fake circular. An official update will follow. pic.twitter.com/ofhLK5doUy — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 1, 2026

Students have been advised to regularly check the board's official website, cbse.gov.in, for authentic updates. A detailed clarification is expected soon.

The Class 10 and 12 board examinations are being held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. This year, around 25 lakh students are appearing for Class 10, including approximately 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls. For Class 12, about 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are taking the examinations.