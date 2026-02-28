CTET February 2026 Exam: Answer Key Out? Here's How To Download

CTET 2026 Answer Keys: The CTET answer keys along with the response sheets for both papers are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the provisional key, as it will help them estimate their scores. In previous sessions, the provisional answer key was issued within 15 days of the exam. Based on this trend, the answer keys and response sheets are likely to be released today or in the first week of March.

Once released, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will examine the challenges submitted and subsequently publish the revised final answer key. The results will be prepared on the basis of this final key.

CBSE CTET 2026 Exam: How To Download CTET 2026 Answer Key?

You can login with your application number and password to confirm whether the answer key has been released or not.

Download Link - "CTET 2026 Answer Key Download Link"

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on Login: CTET Feb2026 Answer Key link. Enter your registration id and password. Your answer key, along with response sheets will be displayed on the screen. Download and save them for future reference.

The board conducted two papers on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country for aspirants wishing to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8.

CTET paper two was cancelled at two exam centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres were St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur) and Lakshya International Academy.

The Board has informed that candidates who took the exam at these two centers will be re-examined within 15 days. Information regarding the revised exam date and schedule will be issued separately to the candidate.