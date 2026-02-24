CBSE CTET Exam 2026: Answer Key, Response Sheet For Paper 1 And 2 Out? Check Download Link Here

CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 answer keys for the February examination soon. Candidates can check and download the answer keys through the login window on the official website ctet.nic.in or through the direct link here. Along with the keys, response sheet for both papers will also be released. CTET 2026 marks and eligibility certificates will be uploaded digitally on DigiLocker also.

Two papers were conducted on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country for aspirants wishing to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. Several media reports have claimed that the answer key will be released today, February 24, 2026. Check the download link here.

How To Download CTET 2026 Answer Key?

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on Login: CTET Feb2026 Answer Key link. Enter your registration id and password. Your answer key, along with response sheets will be displayed on the screen. Download and save them for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2026 Paper 1, 2 Answer Key Download Link

If the download link does not work due to heavy load, aspirants can check the below login link to download their answer keys.

CTET 2026 Login Answer Key Download Link

CTET 2026 Exam: Raise Objections Against The CTET Answer Key

Candidates who appeared for the examination will have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key. The Board will carefully review all objections and accordingly release a new final answer key, on which the result will be formulated and announced.

However, CTET paper two was cancelled at two exam centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres were St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur) and Lakshya International Academy.

The Board has informed that candidates who took the exam at these two centers will be re-examined within 15 days. Information regarding the revised exam date and schedule will be issued separately to the candidate.