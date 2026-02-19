CTET 2026 Answer Key Releasing Soon, Here's How To Download It

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 answer keys soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download them from ctet.nic.in. The CTET February 2026 exam was conducted on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country.

CTET 2026 candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to the released answer key. The Board will carefully review all objections before declaring the final result.

The result for the February 2026 CTET exam will be released after considering the objections received on the answer key. Additionally, CTET 2026 marks and eligibility certificates will be uploaded digitally on DigiLocker.

The exam was conducted in two papers. Paper 1 was for candidates wishing to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was for candidates wishing to teach classes 6 to 8.

However, CTET paper two was cancelled at two exam centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres were St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur) and Lakshya International Academy.

The Board has informed that candidates who took the exam at these two centers will be re-examined within 15 days. Information regarding the revised exam date and schedule will be provided separately to the candidates.

Steps to download answer key:

To download the answer key, candidates must visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Answer Key 2026 PDF link.

After clicking the link, a PDF will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded, saved, and printed.

To file an objection, candidates must visit ctet.nic.in and select the link for the Answer Key Objection window.