CTET Admit Card 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Download Directly Here; Exam On February 7, 8

CTET Admit Card 2026 (Out) LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 can download their hall tickets through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Earlier, through a social media post, CBSE advised candidates to carefully check the exact CTET exam date, shift, and timing mentioned on the admit card and to reach the examination centre well in advance. The board clearly stated that entry would not be allowed after the reporting time, and no requests for a change of exam city, centre, or date would be entertained.

How To Download CTET Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in .

. Step 2: Click on the CTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: The CTET admit card will appear on the screen; check all details carefully.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card: CTET Feb-2026

When will CTET 2026 be held?

The CTET 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, across more than 140 cities nationwide. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days.

First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second shift: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Also Read | CTET February 2026 To Be Held On Feb 7, 8, Check Full Paper-Wise Timetable

What to do if there is an error on the admit card?

If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the e-admit card, such as name, photograph, signature, or other details, that does not match the confirmation page, they must immediately contact the CTET Unit to get the issue rectified in time.

Also Read | CTET 2026 City Intimation Slips Available For Download