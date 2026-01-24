CTET 2026 City Intimation Slips Available For Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the city intimation slips for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of CTET to download the city intimation slips. They will be required to enter their application number and password to download the slips.

The exam for CTET will be conducted on February 8, 2026 and the results will be out tentatively by the end of March 2026. The admit cards will be out two days before the exam.

The CTET is a mandatory qualifying exam for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools across the country.

The 21st edition of the teacher eligibility examination was originally open for online applications from November 27 to December 18, 2025, during which over 25 lakh candidates successfully submitted their forms. Data shared by the Board shows that around three and a half lakh candidates applied on the second last day, while over four lakh applications were received on the final day.

However, officials found that over one and a half lakh registrations remained incomplete and were not converted into final submissions. "Since the present edition of CTET is being organised after a gap of around one year, the Board has taken a sympathetic view of the matter," the director's note stated.

