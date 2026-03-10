CBSE Scraps Class 10 Board Exams In Middle East; Evaluation Process Explained

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 board examination in the Middle East due to the prevailing situation, students are concerned about how the results will be prepared.

In a notification issued on March 5, the CBSE announced that all examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been cancelled. Additionally, the exams that were earlier postponed and scheduled on March 2, March 5, and March 6 have also been cancelled.

The board further said that the mode of declaration of results in the Middle East will be announced separately.

However, based on the general trend of CBSE in such cases, it can be assumed that the marks would be calculated based on internal school assessments, such as:

Internal assessment marks allotted by the school

Periodic tests/unit tests conducted during the year

Pre-board exam marks

Practicals/projects marks

Overall academic performance recorded by the school

Class 12 Board Exams:

On Tuesday, the CBSE said that Class 12 exams that were scheduled to begin on March 12, 2026 (Thursday), in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will now start from March 16, 2026 (Monday).

The decision to cancel the exams and postpone them was taken after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East and considering the mental stress and uncertainty faced by students.