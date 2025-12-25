One-Time Relief For Teaching Aspirants As Application Window Reopens For CTET 2025

New Delhi: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application portal has been reopened for a limited period to allow candidates with incomplete registrations to finish their forms.

In a notice issued by the Director, CTET, the decision was taken after the Board received multiple grievances from candidates who were unable to complete their applications before the original deadline. The one-time facility will be available from 11:00AM on December 27, 2025, till 11:59PM on December 30, 2025.

"This facility is being extended as a one-time measure to candidates who had initiated the registration process but could not complete and submit the final application," the notice read, adding that no fresh registrations will be allowed during this period.

The 21st edition of the teacher eligibility examination was originally open for online applications from November 27 to December 18, 2025, during which over 25 lakh candidates successfully submitted their forms. Data shared by the Board shows that around three and a half lakh candidates applied on the second last day, while over four lakh applications were received on the final day.

However, officials found that over one and a half lakh registrations remained incomplete and were not converted into final submissions. "Since the present edition of CTET is being organised after a gap of around one year, the Board has taken a sympathetic view of the matter," the director's note stated.

Candidates availing the reopened window have been advised to carefully verify their personal details before final submission. "No further opportunity for correction of particulars will be provided."

The CTET is a mandatory qualifying exam for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools across the country.