CTET February 2026 To Be Held On Feb 7 & 8; Check Full Paper-Wise Timetable

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the detailed exam schedule for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and announced a revision in the examination dates and structure. Due to a significant rise in the number of registered candidates, the board has decided to conduct the exam over two days.

The CBSE announced that the 21st CTET examination, which was previously scheduled for February 8, 2026, will now be held on February 7 and 8, 2026.

According to the board, this change will help examination centers across the country prepare better and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The CTET February 2026 examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days and will include Paper I and Paper II. The examination will be held in 140 cities across the country. Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards, which contain details of the examination date, paper, shift timings, and reporting instructions.

Candidates are required to report to their designated examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed entry after the commencement of the examination.