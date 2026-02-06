Central Teacher Eligibility Test To Be Held On Feb 7 And 8, Check Essential Instructions

CBSE CTET Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on February 7 and 8, 2026, across more than 140 cities nationwide. Candidates appearing for the exam must follow specific guidelines, failing which they may be disqualified.

The admit card was released on February 5, 2026. Candidates can download it here.

Earlier, through a social media announcement, CBSE advised candidates to carefully verify the CTET exam date, shift, and timing mentioned on their admit card and to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time. The board emphasised that no entry will be permitted after the reporting time, and requests for changes in exam city, centre, or date will not be accepted. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Key Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates must carry their ID proof and admit card to the examination centre; failing to do so will result in denied entry.

Carrying prohibited items such as metallic objects, books, loose papers, geometry sets, pencil boxes, jewellery, plastic pouches, pencils, scales, log tables, writing pads, erasers, whiteners, cardboard, electronic gadgets, watches, wallets, spectacle cases, handbags, mobile phones, earphones, microphones, cameras, headphones, pen drives, pagers, Bluetooth devices, calculators, debit/credit cards, electronic pens/scanners, or eatables is strictly forbidden.

If a candidate notices any discrepancy in their e-admit card-such as an incorrect name, photograph, signature, or mismatched details compared to the confirmation page-they must immediately contact the CTET Unit to have the issue corrected in time.