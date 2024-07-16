Advertisement
CTET 2024: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The exam is conducted for screening eligible candidates for appointment as a teacher in schools.

CTET was conducted on July 7, 2024 in two shifts.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website of CTET. 

The exam was conducted on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each. Paper 2 was scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the Paper 1 exam was held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. 

The Paper 1 exam is held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. The test was conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the country. 

After releasing the answer key, the students will have the option to raise objections against any question that they find wrong. The candidates will be required to pay Rs 1,000 per question. Challenges without the payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium  (email/letter/representation) will not be considered. 

The challenges will be examined by subject experts and a final answer key will be prepared on  the basis of the examination. The result will be declared as per the final answer key. 

The exam is conducted for screening eligible candidates for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act. The candidate must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which is conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE.


 

