CBSE CTET Results Releasing Soon, Check Steps To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 today. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of CTET to check the results. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to access the results. Along with the results, CBSE will also release the CTET answer key 2024.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released by CBSE on January 1, 2025. Applicants had the option to raise objections against the answer key by January 5, 2025.

Steps to check CTET Results 2024

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link CTET Result 2024

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

To qualify, candidates must achieve 60 per cent out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the qualifying mark is reduced to 55 per cent, equivalent to approximately 82 marks. Successful candidates will become eligible to apply for teaching positions in CBSE-affiliated schools.



The CTET December 2024 examination was conducted on December 14, 2024. The exam was held in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12 noon for Paper 2, and 2.30 pm to 5 pm for Paper 1. The Paper 1 was conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.