When To Expect The CTET Answer Key

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The exam was conducted on December 14, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their answer key on the official website by using their login credentials. Those who wish to raise objection against any answer in the key will be able to do so by paying Rs 1,000 per question. The final results for the CTET exam will be prepared based on the objections raised by the applicants.

Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE CTET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CTET provisional key 2024 link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on submit and download the page.

The exam was held in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12 noon for Paper 2, and 2.30 pm to 5 pm for Paper 1. The Paper 1 was conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was held for a applicant who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Meanwhile, many organisations and website have released the unofficial answer key of the CTET 2024 exam. Candidates who took the exam can easily review the correct responses they marked on the test paper and compare their answers. They will be able to calculate their probable score by checking the answer key. Applicants will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer in the paper, while there is no deduction of any marks for any incorrect answer or any unattempt question.