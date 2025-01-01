CTET 2024 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key and response sheets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and response sheet and raise objections if needed by visiting the official CTET website.

CTET 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official CTET website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET 2024 answer key

Step 3. Enter your credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth

Step 4. The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5. Save the answer key and raise objections, if necessary

Step 6. Pay the required fee to submit objections

Step 7. Save the payment receipt for future reference

If any errors are identified by subject experts after candidates challenge the answer key, the CBSE will take appropriate action and refund the challenge fee. Refunds will be processed online to the credit or debit card used for the payment. Candidates are advised to use their own cards for transactions. CBSE's decision regarding challenges will be final, and no further communication will be entertained.

The CTET December 2024 examination was held on December 14 in two shifts. The two-and-a-half-hour test included:

Paper 1: For candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8

To qualify, candidates must score at least 60% out of 150 marks (i.e., 90 marks). For reserved category candidates, the qualifying mark is reduced to 55% (approximately 82 marks).Successful candidates will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in CBSE-affiliated schools.

