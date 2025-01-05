CTET December 2024 Result To Be Released Soon, Check Details

CTET Result December 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 results. Interested and eligible candidates can download their results by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in, once they are released.

The exam was held on December 14, 2024, in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12 noon for Paper 2, and from 2.30 pm to 5pm for Paper 1. Paper 1 was conducted for candidates who intend to become teachers for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was held for those intending to teach classes 6 to 8.

CTET Result December 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'CTET 2024 Result' link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth

Step 5. The CTET December 2024 result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Check your CTET scorecard and download it

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

The CBSE has also released the answer key and response sheets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates can raise objections until today. If any errors are identified by subject experts after the candidates challenge the answer key, the CBSE will take appropriate action and refund the challenge fee. Refunds will be processed online to the credit or debit card used for the payment. Candidates are advised to use their own cards for transactions. CBSE's decision regarding challenges will be final, and no further communication will be entertained.