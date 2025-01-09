CTET December 2024 Result Out: Certificate Valid For Lifetime, Check Career Opportunities

CBSE CTET December 2024 Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE CTET December 2024 results. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official websites, ctet.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CTET marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can be accessed using the candidate's roll number. The CTET 2024 December session exam was held on December 14, 2024, in 136 cities across the country.

CTET December 2024 result download link

The examination was conducted in two shifts: Paper 2 was held during the first shift from 9.30am to 12pm, while Paper 1 took place in the second shift from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Eligibility After Qualifying CTET 2024

Those who clear CTET 2024 Paper 1 are eligible to apply for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5, while those who qualify in Paper 2 can apply for teaching roles in classes 6 to 8.

Opportunities After CBSE CTET 2024 Results

Candidates who clear the examination can apply for teaching positions such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), or Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in schools that accept CTET scores. The CTET certificate is a mandatory qualification for teaching in government schools, including institutions under state governments, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.



CTET 2024 Results: Steps To Download

Follow these steps to view and download your CTET 2024 results:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link labeled 'CTET December 2024 Result.'

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

Download and save the result for your records.

Accessing CTET Results 2024 via Digilocker

Candidates can download their digital CTET certificates through the Digilocker platform. Log in to the Digilocker website or mobile app to access and retrieve your certificate.