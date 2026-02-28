CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper NCERT-Based, But Required In-Depth Study, Says Educator

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Review: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper conducted today, February 28 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm saw balanced questions and while the paper was NCERT-based, it still required an in-depth study of the textbook and practice of questions, said an educator.

"Today's Chemistry examination was perceived as easy to moderate. The paper was NCERT based and had numerous questions directly from NCERT textbooks. Though NCERT based, the paper required an in depth study of the textbook and practice of questions to ensure accuracy in the answers." Dr. Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said.

"Overall, the paper maintained a balanced composition with direct questions, competency based questions and concept oriented question." Kapur added.

Theoretical Questions Required Analytical Thinking

"The numerical problems were manageable, with clear guidelines and familiar patterns. Theoretical questions required some analytical thinking, but nothing was out of syllabus. The questions on chemical bonding, coordination compounds, and p-block elements were straightforward, allowing students to demonstrate their clarity of concepts.

Time management was decent, with the paper not requiring excessive brainstorming. The overall structure was student-friendly, covering all major topics without giving excessive weight to any single chapter." said Shalini Gupta, Subject matter expert, Lancers Army Schools.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper: Section -Wise Detailed Analysis

MCQ, Short-Answer Section

Section A (MCQs) was mostly NCERT-based and straightforward, though a few questions required careful reading. Section B, which included short-answer questions, demanded stronger conceptual clarity. Topics such as Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, and Coordination Compounds required logical reasoning and a step-by-step approach. Students who had practiced derivations and understood underlying principles likely found this section fair and scoring.

Long Answer

The long-answer section was comprehensive yet balanced. Organic chemistry conversions, reaction mechanisms, and named reactions were given importance. Numerical problems were straightforward and formula-based, without being excessively lengthy. The internal choices provided flexibility, allowing students to attempt questions from their stronger areas.

Physical Chemistry And Inorganic Chemistry

From a unit-wise perspective, Physical Chemistry featured moderate-level numericals that were largely direct and formula-driven. Organic Chemistry was slightly tricky but entirely NCERT-based, emphasizing mechanisms and conversions. Inorganic Chemistry, especially Coordination Compounds and d and f-Block elements, was largely memory-based but predictable for those who studied the textbook thoroughly.

Time management played a key role in this examination. While the paper could comfortably be completed within the three-hour duration, certain numericals and reasoning-based questions required careful calculation and explanation. Students who allocated time wisely would have been able to review their answers before submission.

(Section-Wise Paper Analysis By Sonam Chauhan (PGT) Chemistry at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru)