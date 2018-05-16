This year, around 28 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, out of which a total of 16,38,428 students registered for Class 10 or all India secondary level examinations held at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside India.
11,86,306 students had registered for Class 12 or all India senior secondary level exams which were held held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.
The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 5 to April 4, however, in some areas of Punjab state, the Class 10 examinations were concluded on April 27.
The CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from March 5 to April 27.
The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were postponed in Punjab due to the 'Bharat bandh' on April 2 conducted on April 27.
The CBSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on April 13 with the Physical Education Paper, however, it was extended up to April 27 because of Bharat Bandh and exam cancellation due to paper leak reported in various part of the country. CBSE Class 12 economics paper was re-scheduled to April 25 after paper leak.
CBSE Result 2018: Class 10th, 12th Results Soon; Everything You Need To Know
Here is what you need to know about the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2018:
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2018: When to check
When contacted by NDTV, an official from the CBSE board said it has not fixed any dates for the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 and CBSE Class 10 results. One indication for a recent release for the CBSE Class 12 results is the announcement of various college admission schedules across the country. Delhi University has started its college admission process this week and the last date for registration is June 7.
Press Trust of India reported in the first week of May that the re-test of the Class 12 Economics paper, held on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked, will not delay declaration of results.
"The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number," a senior CBSE official told the news agency .
According to the board tradition, CBSE Class 10 results will be declared after the declaration of class 12 results.
According to the board, CBSE Class 10 students will be given two marks for the typing error in English question paper of the exam which was held on March 12.
Last year, CBSE declared the Class 10 results on June 3, the results were delayed because of assembly elections held in five states and court cases filed after the board's decision on marks moderation.
Last year, the pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exam fell to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent previous year, registering dip of over 5 per cent.
CBSE Class 12 results 2017 were declared on Sunday, May 28.
CBSE Class 12, 10 Results 2018: Where to check
CBSE Class 12 and CBSE Class 10 results will be released on the official results website cbseresults.nic.in. A link to check the results will also available on the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in.
In a bid to help students, a new feature has been added on Google search engine from this year that, the main search page of Google search engine will host all the CBSE results including results of competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET.
Google has partnered with the CBSE to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable on Search. The facility was put test with the JEE Main exam results, students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search.
"We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform," Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, had said in a statement recently.
"With over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, we believe having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial," said Shilpa Agrawal, Product Manager, Google Search.
CBSE Class 12, 10 Results 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results from the official website:
- Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the results you are searching for; Class 12 or Class 10
- On next page enter your exam details
- Submit the details and check your results
Follow these steps to check your CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results from Google Search:
- Go to Google.com
- Search CBSE results
- On the search results page, enter your roll number and date of birth
- Submit the details and check your results
