Karnataka PUC Result 2018 Declared At Karresults.nic.in New Delhi: Karnataka PUC result 2018 has been declared. Students can check the same on the official results website. The result has been declared for 2nd year PUC exam today. Total 690142 students had appeared for the PUC exam. 59.96 % is the overall pass percentage for 2nd year PUC exam. In Science stream the pass percentage is 67.48% and in Arts stream the pass percentage is 45%. District-wise Dakshina Kannada has emerged with the best result. 25 government colleges have registered 100% result in the exam.



52.3 is the pass percentage for boys and 67.1 is pass percentage for girls. ​Last date to apply for re-verification process is May 7, 2018. Supplementary examination will be conducted in June 2018.



How to check Karnataka PUC Result 2018?





Step one: Go to official results website: www.karresults.nic.in



Step two: Click on the result link provided.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Click on submit and view the result.



Due to the heavy influx of website traffic, some studnets may face difficulty in checking their results. Such students are advised to be patient and try checking their result after some time.



There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE. Every year almost 10 lakh students enrol for Pre-University Courses in Karnataka.



Education News



