Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 soon. The board conducted the third and final round of the Class 12 (PUC 2) exams from June 9 to June 20 across the state. Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This exam serves as a final opportunity for students who could not clear or improve their scores in the earlier rounds. The official result date has not been confirmed yet but is expected to be announced shortly.

How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025

Students can follow these steps to access their results once they are declared:

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"

Enter your registration number and select your stream

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result

The board recently declared the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2, which was held from April 24 to May 8 across 332 centres in the state. A total of 1,94,077 students appeared for the exam. Of them, 60,692 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 31.27%.

Once again, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 36.38% compared to 34.34% for male candidates.

Stream-Wise Pass Percentage - 2nd PUC Exam 2

• Arts: 25.38% (Lowest)

• Commerce: 35.74%

• Science: 35.14%

Students are advised to regularly monitor the official websites for updates regarding the result announcement of PUC Exam 3.