Karnataka Second Year Pre-University Course Exam 3 Result Out Soon, Download Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 result to be released soon.
  • Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in
  • The exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 20, 2025 across the state.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka Second Year Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) Exam 3 Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

The exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 20, 2025 across the state.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website,  karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link titled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"
  • Enter your login credentials of registration number and select your stream.
  • Click on "Submit" view your result.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

The 2nd PUC exam 3 was conducted for students who had failed the exam 2 earlier or wanted to improve their scores. The exam 3 is the final chance for students to save their academic year or get better scores.

Karnataka 2025 Result:  Exam 1 And 2 Statistics

  • A total of 6,37,805 students had registered for the Exam 1 and of them, 4,68,439 cleared the examinations. 
  • The Exam 2 was conducted as a supplementary exam for those who had failed or wanted to improve their scores. 54,168 students in exam 2 passed, increasing the total number of passed students. 

The result for exam 1 and 2 was declared on April 8 and May 16, 2025, respectively.

