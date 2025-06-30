Karnataka Second Year Pre-University Course Exam 3 Result Out Soon, Download Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka Second Year Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) Exam 3 Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

The exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 20, 2025 across the state.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link titled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"

Enter your login credentials of registration number and select your stream.

Click on "Submit" view your result.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The 2nd PUC exam 3 was conducted for students who had failed the exam 2 earlier or wanted to improve their scores. The exam 3 is the final chance for students to save their academic year or get better scores.

Karnataka 2025 Result: Exam 1 And 2 Statistics

A total of 6,37,805 students had registered for the Exam 1 and of them, 4,68,439 cleared the examinations.

The Exam 2 was conducted as a supplementary exam for those who had failed or wanted to improve their scores. 54,168 students in exam 2 passed, increasing the total number of passed students.

The result for exam 1 and 2 was declared on April 8 and May 16, 2025, respectively.