Karnataka Second Year Pre-University Course Exam 3 Result Out Soon, Download Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka Second Year Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) Exam 3 Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result: How To Download Result?
- Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link titled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"
- Enter your login credentials of registration number and select your stream.
- Click on "Submit" view your result.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
The 2nd PUC exam 3 was conducted for students who had failed the exam 2 earlier or wanted to improve their scores. The exam 3 is the final chance for students to save their academic year or get better scores.
Karnataka 2025 Result: Exam 1 And 2 Statistics
- A total of 6,37,805 students had registered for the Exam 1 and of them, 4,68,439 cleared the examinations.
- The Exam 2 was conducted as a supplementary exam for those who had failed or wanted to improve their scores. 54,168 students in exam 2 passed, increasing the total number of passed students.
The result for exam 1 and 2 was declared on April 8 and May 16, 2025, respectively.