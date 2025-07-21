Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result: Check Expected Date, Download Process

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: Download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 3 result 2025 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: How To Download Exam 3 Result?
- Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
- Click on "SSLC 2025 Exam 3".
- Enter your registration id and date of birth.
- Click on "Submit".
- Your Exam 3 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: Details On The Marksheet
The SSLC Exam 3 result will include the following details:
- Students' Name
- Marks achieved
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Other Details
The result for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 for the year 2024 was released on August 26, 2024. It is expected that the result for SSLC Exam 3 2025 will be released in the month of August.
The SSLC exam 3 2025 was held from June 23 to June 30, 2025 for students who could not clear their SSLC exam 2 or wanted to improve their scores.