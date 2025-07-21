Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result: Check Expected Date, Download Process

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: It is expected that the result for SSLC Exam 3 2025 will be released in the month of August.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: Download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 3 result 2025 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: How To Download Exam 3 Result?

  • Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on "SSLC 2025 Exam 3".
  • Enter your registration id and date of birth.
  • Click on "Submit".
  • Your Exam 3 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: Details On The Marksheet

The SSLC Exam 3 result will include the following details:

  • Students' Name
  • Marks achieved
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Other Details

The result for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 for the year 2024 was released on August 26, 2024. It is expected that the result for SSLC Exam 3 2025 will be released in the month of August.

The SSLC exam 3 2025 was held from June 23 to June 30, 2025 for students who could not clear their SSLC exam 2 or wanted to improve their scores.

