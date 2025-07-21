Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result: Check Expected Date, Download Process

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 3 result 2025 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: How To Download Exam 3 Result?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Click on "SSLC 2025 Exam 3".

Enter your registration id and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your Exam 3 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: Details On The Marksheet

The SSLC Exam 3 result will include the following details:

Students' Name

Marks achieved

Roll number

Date of birth

Other Details

The result for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 for the year 2024 was released on August 26, 2024. It is expected that the result for SSLC Exam 3 2025 will be released in the month of August.

The SSLC exam 3 2025 was held from June 23 to June 30, 2025 for students who could not clear their SSLC exam 2 or wanted to improve their scores.