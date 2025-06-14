Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Begins On This Date, Check Registration Deadline

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the results of the SSLC Exam 2 (Class 10 supplementary exam) on June 13. The board has issued a consolidated result for Exam 1 and 2, taking the better marks into account. Students can check their results on the official portal, karresults.nic.in.

This year, SSLC Exam 2 was conducted between May 26 and June 2 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1.15 PM. The practical and viva voce exams were held separately on June 3.

According to official data, 2,78,355 students appeared for SSLC Exam 2. Of them, 84,597 students cleared the exam, recording an overall pass percentage of 30.39%. Among students from unaided schools, 22,093 out of 69,030 passed, with a pass rate of 32%.

As per the academic reform introduced in 2023-24, the board now conducts three SSLC exams in a year. Students who were unable to clear the first two attempts or wish to improve their scores can appear for SSLC Exam 3, which will be held between June 23 and June 30.

To apply for SSLC Exam 3, students must complete the registration process through their respective schools. The last date to submit applications is June 17, 2025.

Additionally, the board has also opened the application windows for photocopy, retotalling, and revaluation of SSLC Exam 2 answer sheets.

Key Dates For SSLC Exam 2 2025 Re-evaluation

Photocopy application window: June 13 to June 17

Retotalling and revaluation: June 16 to June 19

Last date for online application submission: By June 19

Re-evaluation result announcement: To be notified later (usually 2–3 weeks after the deadline).



The SSLC Exam 1 result was released on April 30, 2025. A total of 8,42,173 students had appeared in the exam, of which 5,24,984 passed, with an overall pass percentage of 62.34%. Students who didn't qualify in Exam 1 were given another chance through Exam 2, and now have one more opportunity via Exam 3.