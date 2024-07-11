Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam 3 Datesheet Out, Exams From August 2

Karnataka SSLC 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 exam 3 datesheet on Thursday. Students can register for the exam by visiting the official website

The Karnataka SSLC exam 3 will take place between August 2 and August 9 in pen and paper mode. The deadline for registration and uploading details using school login is July 17.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 results for 2024 were announced on July 10. This exam was conducted from June 14 to June 21 in pen and paper mode. The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 results for 2024 were released on May 9, following the exam held from March 25 to April 6 in offline mode.

This year, the SSLC pass rate has dropped by 30%. Approximately 78 schools across Karnataka reported a zero percent pass rate, including three schools in Bengaluru. Girls outperformed boys, achieving an 81% pass rate compared to the boys' 65%.

The board is allowing students to improve their scores by retaining the highest marks from the SSLC first, second, and third examinations, aiming to provide better opportunities for further education or employment.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Schedule

August 2 First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit

August 3 Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Persian, Arabic, Tulu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, NSQF subjects

August 5 Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Karnataka music, Karnataka music/Hindustani music

August 6 Social Science

August 7 Second Language: English, Kannada

August 8 Mathematics/*Sociology

August 9 Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering - IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV

Exam Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay the exam registration fee: Rs 407 per subject, Rs 507 for two subjects, and Rs 682 for three or more subjects.

Karnataka SSLC exam timings are as follows:

Exams for first languages and core subjects will be held from 10.15am to 1.30pm, while second and third language papers will be conducted from 10.15am to 1.15pm. Differently-abled students will receive additional time: 60 minutes for 3-hour exams, 50 minutes for 2-hour 30-minute exams, 40 minutes for 2-hour exams, and 30 minutes for 1-hour 30-minute exams.