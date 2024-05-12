Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam 2: Schedule Released, Check Details

Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for SSLC Exam 2. According to an official notification, the exams will be conducted between June 7 and June 14 in pen-and-paper format.

In the notification, the board has directed District Deputy Directors (Administration) to ensure that all high school head teachers within their district acquire the SSLC Exam 2 schedule from the Board's website kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. They are also instructed to display the schedule on school notice boards and ensure that all students are informed accordingly.

The KSEAB has replaced supplementary examinations with a new educational policy, which includes three exams: Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3, starting the academic year 2023-2024.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 2024: The Schedule

June 7: First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit)

June 8: Third Language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Persian, Arabic, Sanskrit, Konkani, Urdu, Tulu, and NSQF subjects)

June 10: Mathematics/Sociology

June 11: Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics

June 12: Science, Political Science, Carnatic music, Carnatic music, Karnataka music/Hindustani music

June 13: Second Language (English, Kannada)

June 14: Social Science

All exams will have a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10th) final exam results were announced on May 9th. This year, a total of 73.40 per cent of students passed, with 8,59,967 candidates appearing for the examination, out of which 6,31,204 candidates cleared the exam.

The SSLC examination started on March 25 and concluded on April 6. Practical and oral examinations for Junior Technical School (JTS) students were conducted on April 8. Additionally, differently-abled candidates were provided with one hour of extra time for 3-hour question papers and 40 minutes of extra time for 2-hour question papers.