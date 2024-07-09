Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024 To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2024 soon. The students who took the exam can check the result by visiting the board's official website, karresults.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as Roll Number and Date of Birth, to access the results.

The exam was conducted between June 7 and June 14 in pen-and-paper format.

The KSEAB has replaced supplementary examinations with a new educational policy. Now, it is known as Exam 2. It includes three exams: Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3, starting from the academic year 2023-2024.

Karnataka SSLC 2024: Steps To Check Supplementary Results

Go to the official website of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board: karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2024 link

Enter your login details

Check the SSLC Supplementary Result displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10th) final exam results were announced on May 9. This year, a total of 73.40 percent of students passed, with 8,59,967 candidates appearing for the examination, out of which 6,31,204 candidates cleared the exam.

The SSLC examination started on March 25 and concluded on April 6. Practical and oral examinations for Junior Technical School (JTS) students were conducted on April 8. Additionally, differently-abled candidates were provided with one hour of extra time for 3-hour question papers and 40 minutes of extra time for 2-hour question papers.