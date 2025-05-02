Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025: 62.34% Students Pass, 22 Score Perfect 100% Marks

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the SSLC (Class 10) results for 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scorecards on the official website, karresults.nic.in, by entering their registration number and date of birth. A total of 62.34 per cent of students passed the exam this year, marking a notable nine per cent increase from last year's pass rate of 53 per cent. Furthermore, 22 students have secured a perfect score of 625/625.

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Check the result and download the marksheet

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to verify the details and marks on their scorecards carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should promptly contact the KSEAB.

Top Performers And District-wise Results

Among the top-performing students, 22 achieved a perfect score of 625/625, while 65 students scored 624 marks, 108 students secured 623 marks, and 189 students earned 622 marks.

Dakshina Kannada - 91.12%

Udupi - 89.96%

Uttara Kannada - 83.19%

Shivamogga - 82.29%

Kodagu - 82.21%

In terms of regional performance, students from urban and rural areas demonstrated similar results. Of the 3,35,446 students in urban areas, 67.05 per cent passed. In rural areas, 65.47 per cent of the 4,55,444 students passed the exam.

In gender-wise performance, girls outperformed boys, with 74 per cent of female students clearing the exam, compared to 58.07 per cent of male students.

The formal announcement was made at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru by the Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa.

The SSLC exams were held from March 21 to April 4, with approximately 9 lakh students participating across various centers in Karnataka.