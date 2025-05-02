Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE updates: KSEAB will release 10th results for 2025 today. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scorecards on the official website - karresults.nic.in - using their roll number and date of birth.

Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, will formally announce the results at 11.30am from the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. The results are being released a week earlier than last year, when they were declared on May 9.

The SSLC examinations were conducted between March 21 and April 4 across multiple centres in the state. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the board exams this year.

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025

Students can follow the steps below to check their results:

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Check your result and download the marksheet

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the personal details and marks listed on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board without delay.

Here Are The Live Updates On Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025