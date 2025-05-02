Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE updates: KSEAB will release 10th results for 2025 today. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scorecards on the official website - karresults.nic.in - using their roll number and date of birth.
Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, will formally announce the results at 11.30am from the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. The results are being released a week earlier than last year, when they were declared on May 9.
The SSLC examinations were conducted between March 21 and April 4 across multiple centres in the state. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the board exams this year.
How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025
- Students can follow the steps below to check their results:
- Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in
- Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Check your result and download the marksheet
- Take a printout for future reference
Candidates are advised to carefully verify the personal details and marks listed on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board without delay.
Here Are The Live Updates On Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: When Were The Exams Conducted
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: What Are The Options For Those Who Fail
Those who do not secure the minimum marks will have an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations, for which the details will be announced after the results are declared.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Minimum Marks Required To Pass
To qualify, students must score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject and meet any additional criteria set by the board, including internal or practical assessments where applicable.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Who Will Announce The Result?
