Karnataka Board Releases Datesheet For SSLC Exams 2 And 3, Check Complete Schedule

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the schedule for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and Exam 3. According to the official release, SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 26 to June 2, while SSLC Exam 3 will take place from June 23 to June 30. The complete datesheet is available on the official website.

This year, the Karnataka SSLC board exams were held from March 21 to April 4 and recorded a pass percentage of 62.34%, marking a 9% increase from 2023, when the pass percentage stood at 53%. A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for SSLC Exam 1.

To appear for Exam 2 or Exam 3, students must register through their respective schools. They are also required to upload the necessary details and complete the application process within the stipulated timeline. For Exam 2, the deadline for uploading details is May 16, and for Exam 3, it is July 17.

The exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper (offline) mode. Papers for first languages and major subjects will be held from 10.15am to 1.30pm, while those for second and third languages will take place from 10.15am to 1.15pm.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2025: How To Check

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

or On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka SSLC Result 2025" link

Enter the required details - your result will be displayed on the screen

This year, 22 students scored a perfect 100% (625/625), including two students from government schools.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2025: Toppers

Roopa Chanagouda Patil, Government Composite PU College, Belagavi

Shagufta Anjum, Government Composite Urdu High School, Uttara Kannada

Akheela Ahmed, Oxford English Medium High School, Vijayapura

C Bhavana, Neelagirishwara Vidyaniketana High School, Bengaluru Rural

Among regular fresh students, 3,90,311 boys appeared for the exam, of whom 2,26,637 passed - a pass percentage of 58.07%. Out of 4,00,579 girls, 2,96,438 cleared the exam, recording a higher pass rate of 74.00%.