Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam 2 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 is the main board exam while SSLC exam 2 helps student improve their scores.

The SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30 for a total of 8,42,173 candidates. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2 Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: How To Download SSLC Result?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Click on the "Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: Exam Pattern

The KSEAB conducts SSLC 2 exam for subjects including First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

The first language exam which focuses primarily on the native language, carries 100 marks, while the second and third language exams are conducted to test candidates knowledge of other languages, carrying 80 marks each.

A total of 5,24,984 had passed the examination, amounting to a pass percentage of 62.43 per cent.

