Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result To Be Out Soon; Know Where, How To Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the SSLC (Class 10) exam results soon. Over 8 lakh students who appeared for the exam are awaiting their results. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 in a single shift - 10am to 1.15pm. To access their SSLC Result 2025 on the official website, students will need their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 link

Enter the required login details and proceed

Your result will appear on the screen

Save and take a printout for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Alternative Ways to Check

Apart from the official website, students can access their scorecards via SMS and DigiLocker.

SSLC Result 2025 Karnataka: More opportunities to improve scores

Students who do not secure a good score will have two more opportunities to improve their performance. The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in three phases.

During the result announcement, the board will share key details such as the number of students who qualified out of those who appeared, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, names and marks of top scorers, and other relevant information.