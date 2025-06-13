Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: The supplementary examination was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to 1.15 PM.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Students can check their results at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2025 today, June 13. Students who appeared for the Class 10 Exam 2 can now check their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in, using r

The supplementary examination was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to 1.15 PM. It began with the First Language paper and ended with subjects including Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics.

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025

Students can access their scores by following these steps:

  • Visit the official Karnataka results portal, karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login fields.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The SSLC Exam 2 is conducted for students who wish to improve their performance or clear any subjects they couldn't pass during the main examination.

