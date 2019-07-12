Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Today. Details Here

SSLC Supplementary result 2019 of Karnataka Board will be released at kseeb.kar.nic.in today.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the state level education board which oversees and organises secondary education activities including annual Board exams, will release Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 today. An official from Karnataka Board has confirmed to NDTV that the the Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary results for exams held recently will be released by 4.00 pm today. The official from the Board confirmed to NDTV that the SSLC Supplementary result will be released on the official website of Karnataka Board, kseeb.kar.nic.in. The SSLC results are also expected to be on the official results website of Karnataka public examinations, karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka Board published the SSLC results for academic year 2018-2019 on April 30.

In another related development, an official from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's Directorate of Government Examinations has confirmed that the SSLC Supplementary results of Tamil Nadu state will be released today.

Karnataka PUE Board released the 2nd PUC Supplementary results recently.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019: How to download

Candidates who are searching for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 may follow the steps provided here to download their results:

Step 1 : Go to the official website link, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2 : CLICK on the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results link

Step 3 : Enter your details on next page

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your SSLC Supplementary result from next page

In Karnataka SSLC exams this year, 8,25,468 students qualified for higher studies from the total 8,41,666 appeared for the exam.

