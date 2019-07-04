PUC Supplementary Result 2019 Released. Direct Link Here

Karnataka PUC supplementary result has been released at karresults.nic.in.

PUC supplementary result 2019: Karnataka PUC supplementary result or Karnataka Pre-University Certificate result has been announced. Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exam can now check the PUC supplementary result on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Results at karresults.nic.in. Candidates will need their exam roll numbers for accessing the PUC supplementary result which has been released today. The PUE had released the 2nd PUC result for annual exams earlier in April. The Department of Pre-University Education or PUE, Government of Karnataka, conducts higher secondary annual exams in the state, which is known as PUC first (for Class 11) and second (Class 12) exams. PUE department function under the Department of Primary Secondary Education.

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2019 from the direct link provided here:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your PUC Supplementary results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PUC Supplementary Results

Step 3: Enter the registration number

Step 4: Submit the details

Candidates may click on the PUC supplementary result direct link provided above and check their results after following 'Step 3' onwards given here.

Immediately after downloading the online mark statement, candidates are required to check it properly.

When the PUC results were announced in April this year, the overall pass percentage was increased by 2.15%. The pass percentage among girl students was 68.2%. The pass percentage among Science students was 66.58% and it was 66.39% in Commerce. 80 colleges had recorded a total of 100% pass.

According to the official website of PUE, there are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges affilliated with the department.

