Karnataka Board Second PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam 2 Results Announced

Examinees can access their results at karresults.nic.in. Representative image.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Tuesday (September 12) released the results for the second PUC supplementary exam 2 for the year 2023. Students who took the supplementary exam between August 21 and September 2 can access their results by visiting the official website. Of the 121,179 students who registered for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam, a total of 119,183 students took the exam, with 41,961 students successfully passing. The pass percentage is 35.21.



Recently, the KSEAB revised the examination system, renaming the "Supplementary examination" as "annual examination 1, 2, and 3" and granting three opportunities to the students.

"If we adopt the revised examination system, it will provide an opportunity to improve the score by retaining the best marks scored in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd examinations and provide better opportunities in the selection process for further study or employment," KSEAB said in a release.

The board emphasised that students have different learning paces and styles, and conducting three examinations can help accommodate these differences and reduce the stress caused by time constraints.

The board outlined a basic framework for conducting these three examinations and promised to issue clear guidelines for students regarding the revised system. It assured that the content and difficulty level of the question papers for these three examinations would remain consistent.

Additionally, students will have the option to select the subject-wise best score among the marks obtained in these three attempts. For students who join their next academic course late, whether in I PUC (class 11) or at the degree colleges, a 'bridge course' will be provided to make up for missed classes in the initial month. The current examination system comprises one annual examination and one supplementary examination, which has been causing stress and anxiety among students. This has led to issues with knowledge retention, meaningful learning, and academic progress, according to KSEAB.

(With inputs from PTI)