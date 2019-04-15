PUC Result 2019 Released; Here's How To Check

PUC result 2019: Second PUC result published on pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

2nd PUC result 2019: Pre-University Examination (PUE) Department, Government of Karnataka, has released the PUC (Pre-University Certificate) result for the second year students. The 2nd PUC results were announced on 11.00 am today and the PUC results were released later on the official websites, pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The candidates will need their registration numbers to access the Karnataka PUC result (Detailed steps to check your results have been provided here in this story. Read on). The PUC results have been released 15 days earlier than the same was released last year.

In this year's second PU result, the overall pass percentage has increased by 2.15%. The pass percentage among girl students is 68.2%.

The pass percentage among science students is 66.58% and it is 66.39% in Commerce. 80 colleges have recorded a total of 100% pass.

PUC result 2019: How to check 2nd PUC result

PUC result 2019: Second PUC result released @ pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to check your 2nd PUC result 2019:

Step 1 : Visit the official websites for Karnataka 2nd PUC result; karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the result link provided on the homepage (on pue.kar.nic.in website and on the other website, click directly on the result link)

Step 3 : Enter the necessary details (your examination details).

Step 4 : Click "submit" and check your 2nd PUC result from next page.

The results were released by PUE director C Shikha. As the results were announced, the official websites which hosts the results started crashing and not responding now.

2nd PUC results 2019: List of result websites

PUC result 2019: 2nd PUC result published @ pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The 2nd PUC results 2019 will be released on these official websites:

pue.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the results will also be released on private portals like examresults.net.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is responsible for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. The organisation operates under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.