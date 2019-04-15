Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Out; 61.73% Pass

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Declared: Candidates can check at official portals

Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been announced and will be available on websites shortly. Students can find the 2nd PUC result on PUE website pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The 2nd PUC result will be released on the official website for Department of Pre University Examination (PUE) in Karnataka. The result was announced at 11:00 am and will be available on the website for download from 12:00 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for Karnataka PUC result: www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided.

Step three: Enter the necessary details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Department of Pre University Examination (PUE) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC result today. Students would be able to check their result using basic information like their registration number and date of birth.

